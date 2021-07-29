Pecan Square wins master-planned community of the year award

Hillwood Communities received 10 McSAM Awards — including several for Pecan Square in Northlake — during a ceremony hosted by the Dallas Builders Association on Saturday.

The Pecan Square development awards include Master-Planned Community of the Year, People’s Choice Community of the Year, Best Welcome Center, Best Community Amenity and Lifestyle Program of the Year. It is also the third consecutive year Hillwood Communities has earned the Lifestyle Director of the Year award, according to a company news release.

The annual McSAM Awards recognize builders, developers and associates in the Dallas area who have made significant contributions in the industry through specific achievements in product design and architecture, and sales and marketing categories.

“It is always a tremendous honor to be recognized with McSAM Awards,” said Fred Balda, president of Hillwood Communities. “These awards continue to underscore our commitment to excellence and the tireless work of our team in creating communities that last for generations.”

Pecan Square by Hillwood was named Master-Planned Community of the Year for its outstanding product diversity, unique amenities, robust technology offerings, planned on-site schools and year-round lifestyle program that connects neighbors and the surrounding area to create a true sense of community, according to the news release. The People’s Choice Community of the Year award is based on a consumer survey of the community’s most recent buyers asking for feedback on everything from home design, sales experience, customer service community lifestyle and overall satisfaction. They were also asked to rate the community of a scale from zero to 10 on how likely they would be to recommend it to a friend or family member.

“Our vision for the future of master-planned communities really resonated with homebuyers at Pecan Square,” said Andrew Pieper, Hillwood Communities Vice President. “We are so thrilled to be recognized by our residents with this award.”