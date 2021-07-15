Matt Tobben State Farm Agency expands to new location to better serve community

Though only a couple of doors down from its previous location, the Matt Tobben State Farm Agency’s new office in Flower Mound offers its clients many new amenities.

“We did need more room,” said Office Manager Lisa Tobben. “We now have a conference room, which enables us to have meetings with the team and provides a place for local non-profit groups to meet. We also have individual offices, which offer privacy for conversations with customers.”

The team includes Account Manager Abigail Tate and Agent Aspirants Brooks Reames and Austin Gross. The growing agency plans to add another account manager and agent aspirant soon.

“We’re just getting so many people who want to write business with us. We are receiving referrals from happy customers, rates have been very competitive and a lot of people who are moving in from out of state want to insure here with a name they know,” Lisa said.

“I think people want to be with a company that has the financial strength to keep their promises and the trust that comes with being the No. 1 insurer in Texas. People are looking for that security and for a relationship with a local agent.”

Matt won the 2020 Best of Denton County award as the Best Life Insurance Agent and also State Farm’s 2020 Chairman’s Circle for the top 1 percent of agents nationwide.

Matt and Lisa have prioritized community involvement through Quotes for Good. This program allows the agency to collaborate with local non-profits which receive a donation for every quote referred by them. The Tobben Agency has teamed up with the Flower Mound and Lewisville high school bands, Argyle’s Victory Therapy Center, Lewisville VFW, and Explorium Denton Children’s Museum to help these organizations reach their fundraising goals.

“It’s been a win-win for us being involved in the community,” Lisa said. “We love to give back.”

