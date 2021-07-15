Local United Way accepting applications for Board Leadership Institute

The United Way of Denton County is now accepting applications for the 2021 Board Leadership Institute, the organization announced Thursday.

Created in 2009 and previously known as Project Blueprint, United Way of Denton County’s Board Leadership Institute is a series of classes designed to train community volunteers as potential nonprofit board members in Denton County, according to the UWDC news release. Since inception, the program has trained and certified over 200 residents of Denton County to serve on nonprofit boards across the region.

The Board Leadership Institute curriculum is designed and presented by industry experts to provide volunteer participants with a deep understanding of opportunities and challenges in the Denton County community, along with the tools needed to shape and govern a successful nonprofit organization, according to the news release. The weekly Board Leadership Institute sessions will commence Sept. 20 at locations to be announced. Topics include: Board Operation and Governance, Parliamentary Procedure, Fundraising, Strategic Planning, Conflict Resolution, and Advocacy among others.

“This program is for both the seasoned veteran and the rookie volunteer board member,” said Gary Henderson, President and CEO of United Way of Denton County. “Our objective is to elevate the effectiveness of all nonprofits with the end goal of a better Denton County for everyone.”

Online applications for the 2021 Board Leadership Institute are due Aug. 20. The application is available at Unitedwaydenton.org/Board-Leadership-Institute.