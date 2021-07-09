Charles E. Piper IV, known as Ned, passed away suddenly on March 22, 2021 at the age of 57. Ned was born on August 31, 1963 in Clearwater, FL. At nine months he was adopted by his loving parents, Bob and Jere Piper, originally from Lewistown, PA. He attended Lake Forest Academy in Lake Forest, IL, where he was a member of the golf and swim teams, which he enjoyed immensely. After living in Norman, OK, for years, Ned moved to Lewisville, TX, where he worked for PODS. He especially enjoyed sailing, grilling outside and loved his dog and cat. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his compassion for animals. He was especially fond of his nieces and nephews and they adored his constant teasing. Ned is proceeded in death by his father, Robert Piper, and his mother, Geraldine (Jere) Piper. He is survived by his brother, Robert Piper, Jr., of Lantana, TX, and his sister Margaret (Peggy) Piper Schenk of Edmond, OK. Services are pending.