3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Friday that three more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide COVID-19 death toll to 624. They were the only Denton County COVID-19 deaths reported this week.

The deaths reported Friday include a Justin man in his 70s and two Denton men over 80.

“DCPH has confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths in Denton County,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please keep these individuals’ family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has said multiple times that DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a result of COVID-19, not when someone has COVID-19 but dies primarily of another cause.

The number of active cases in Denton County was rapidly dealing early this year and slowed throughout the spring and early summer. As of Friday, there were 1,564 active COVID-19 cases in the county, which is higher than last Friday’s 1,513, the first weekly rise in several months.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.