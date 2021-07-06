Sisters identified as Lake Lewisville drowning victims

The Fourth of July drowning victims in Lake Lewisville have been identified as two sisters, Teegan Hill and Troinee Broom.

Broom, 28, and Hill were celebrating the holiday and Hill’s 31st birthday on Sunday evening. They were on a pontoon boat with others near Pilot Knoll Park in Highland Village when large waves rocked the boat, according to officials. Hill and Broom, who were not wearing life jackets, fell in and didn’t resurface.

Their bodies were recovered over four hours later.

Their father told FOX 4 that the sisters were like “two peas in a pod.” Hill was an attorney in Dallas and Broom was a Kindergarten teacher in Dallas.