Kronda Thimesch to run for House District 65 again

Former Lewisville ISD Trustee Kronda Thimesch, announced Tuesday that she will again run for Texas House District 65.

“I am running for State Representative because we need an effective voice for our values in the Texas House,” Thimesch said in a prepared statement. “As a local small business owner and a former school board trustee, I know first-hand why our community has experienced tremendous growth. We keep taxes low and regulations reasonable so we can create jobs. We support our teachers and prioritize our children in the classroom. We fight for a secure border, and we support our police, so our neighborhoods are safe places for families to grow and play. Unfortunately, our current Representative opposes all of those values.”

Thimesch served on the LISD Board of Trustees from 2015 to 2020, when she resigned from her seat to focus on her first bid for HD 65. Thimesch, a Republican, lost a tight race against Incumbent Democrat Michelle Beckley by about three percentage points in the November 2020 election.

“On the school board I worked to represent all families in one of the largest school districts in Texas,” Thimesch said. “We deserve an effective conservative voice in the Texas House that works for everyone. Michelle Beckley has the most liberal voting record in the Texas House based on a respected non-partisan Rice University study. Worse, she was named “Furniture” by Texas Monthly for her failure to get things done. Our fast-growing district can’t afford to be left behind because Michelle Beckley is more interested in being an ineffective liberal extremist than representing District 65.”

Thimesch has been a resident of District 65 for more than 30 years and is a Lewisville-based business owner. She and her husband Jeff have four children and have been active members of Bent Tree Bible Fellowship for 24 years. For more information, visit krondafortexas.com.