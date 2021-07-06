Corinth-area kidnapping suspect indicted

The Lake Dallas man accused of trying to kidnap women this spring in the Corinth/south Denton area was indicted last month, according to Denton court documents.

On April 3, in separate incidents, women in south Denton and Corinth reported that a man pulled up in his gray car, displayed a firearm and tried to get them into his car. One woman ran away, and the other got in his car for a short time before getting out and running away. In both cases, the driver left without further incident. Police put out statements about the incidents and descriptions of the suspect vehicle, and the next day, the vehicle was spotted on Old Alton Road near FM 2181. A police officer pulled the driver over and arrested him on suspicion of DWI.

Arique Bagby, 28, was soon after also charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Then on April 14, he was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Bagby was being fingerprinted at the Denton County Jail when he ran over to the corner of the room, grabbed a pair of scissors and tried to stab two detention officers with them. He was quickly subdued with a Taser. The incident was recorded on surveillance video, according to the affidavit.

Bagby was indicted June 11 by a Denton County grand jury on the two aggravated kidnapping charges and two aggravated assault against a public servant charges, according to court records. As of Tuesday, Bagby remains in Denton County Jail in lieu of over $3 million bail, according to jail records.