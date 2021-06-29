Highland Village Police Blotter — June 2021

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 20 in the 600 block of Hidden Oak Court, a woman reported that she received threatening messages from someone who had requested nude photos, but she didn’t send them.

On May 21, someone called in a false emergency ransom/hostage situation from what appeared to be a Highland Village residence. Officers investigated and found there was no emergency at the residence, and the resident reported he had recently been the victim of fraud and believed his phone number was hacked as part of the fraud.

On May 23, a woman was pulled over and placed under arrest for DWI with open container in the 2300 block of Justin Road. She kicked and spat at Highland Village and Flower Mound officers during the arrest, and was also charged with assaulting an officer, evading arrest, resisting arrest and assault.

From April 23 through May 24, the Highland Village Police Department investigated a lot of burglaries of vehicles, several on May 3: two in the 2200 block of Justin Road, two in the 2200 block of Briarhill Boulevard and one in the 300 block of Highland Village Road. Four were reported in the 200 block of Justin Road on May 8. Two more were reported on May 5, one in the 2900 block of Darlington Drive and one in the 4100 block of Amhurst Drive. Two more were reported May 24, one in the 900 block of Highland Village Road and one in the 100 block of Lakeland Drive.

HVPD investigated six DWI cases last month. An indecent exposure was reported in the 200 block of Marketplace Lane on April 28. Many other incidents included minor theft and drug cases, a few animal complaints, some fraud reports, criminal mischief, minor assault cases and an unauthorized use of a vehicle.