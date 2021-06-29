Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Flower Mound Police Blotter — June 2021

By CTG Staff
The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 18, someone reported that he heard a crash and saw a damaged vehicle driving away from the 1700 block of Homestead Street. Police located the suspect vehicle and determined that the 39-year-old driver struck a parked vehicle and kept going. He was also determined to be intoxicated and was arrested for DWI and hit-and-run.

On April 28, officers responded to the 7-11 store in the 800 block of Long Prairie Road in reference to multiple burglaries. An employee said someone had broken into his vehicle and took more than $1,500, and also broken into the coin-operated air machine and stole an unknown amount of money.

On May 2, a 24-year-old man was shot just after 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Harbor Hills Drive. Three other family members were in the home at the time but were not injured. The victim was hospitalized and the suspect fled before police arrived. Police don’t believe it was a random act, and as of May 25, the suspect had not been found or arrested.

On May 5, a Flower Mound man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after he was convicted of production of child pornography. In April 2019, a child reported sexual abuse by Jermaine Lanie Codrington, 39, and law enforcement found child pornography on his phone. The case was investigated by the Flower Mound Police Department and Homeland Security.

On May 21, a man called police on children who were throwing water balloons at his landscaping truck in the Woodlake Estates neighborhood after he drove through their annual end of the school year water balloon fight. Parents asked the driver to go around the block to get to his customer, but he refused. Officers arrived and determined no offense occurred and cleared the scene.

