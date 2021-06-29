Tuesday, June 29, 2021
First Pride Celebration held in Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
From left: Delia Parker-Mims, Paige Dixon, Kim Payne and Kimber Fox pose for a photo at the Pride Celebration in Flower Mound on June 26. Photos courtesy of the Flower Mound Area Democrats.

Flower Mound Mayor Derek France and Sandra Weinstein, event organizer for Flower Mound’s first Pride Celebration.

With June being Pride Month, the Flower Mound Area Democrats held the first Pride Celebration at Parker Square in Flower Mound on Saturday.

The celebration included a yoga session, speeches, rock painting, makeup demos, a chalk walk and live music by Sara Pray, according to a FMAD news release.

At least 50 people attended to support the LGBTQ+ community, including new Flower Mound Mayor Derek France, who added his name to the chalk walk and invited others to come on Facebook.

FMAD Chair Dru Murray welcomed attendees saying the LGTBQ+ community includes those who are “our respected co-workers and leaders, beloved family members, cherished friends, and friendly neighbors. They are Americans who should not have to fight for their rights.”

Angel Simone, a transgender woman, spoke about the changes she has undergone in her fight to “be who I am.” Then a transgender youth and the parents of transgender and gay children testified about their journeys, according to the news release. One transgender youth noted that he had been subjected to bullying at school but felt welcome support at the Pride Celebration.

Creekside Christian Church, Congregation Kol Ami, Denton Together and Powered by People also had tables with representatives.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

