Section of Waketon Road to be closed for over a month

The town of Flower Mound announced Wednesday that a section of Waketon Road will be closed for over a month this summer.

Starting Monday, Waketon Road will be closed to thru traffic between FM 2499 and Timber Way Drive to allow for construction work associated with the FM 2499 and Waketon Intersection Improvements Project, the town said in a news release Wednesday.

The southbound left turn lane on Long Prairie Road at Waketon Road will also be closed, according to the town. Detour signage will be in place for these closures, ultimately directing traffic onto College Parkway and Morriss Road.

The closures, which will allow for the rebuild and widening of Waketon Road, are expected to last through Friday, Aug. 6. Once this phase of work is completed, there will be a left turn lane, thru lane, and right turn lane for westbound Waketon Road traffic at the intersection of Long Prairie Road.