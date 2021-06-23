Pastor’s Place: Slow church summers

As we head into the summer, the church traditionally starts to slow down… (Unless you’re a pastor who is running VBS all summer).

Specifically, I’m talking about Sunday morning attendance.

The average attendance in 2019 was 1.8 times a month. Don’t ask me how you get the “.8”. Maybe they only stayed for the message?

I believe this summer in particular church attendance will be lower because people are finally getting out to take those vacations and long-awaited family trips, which are much needed! Also, most churches offer a virtual worship experience which allows us to connect from anywhere.

Just because the church attendance slows down in the summer does not mean the church slows down. The church is not the four walls of the sanctuary but wherever we gather as Christians.

We are meant to be Christ’s body in the world. I believe as a follower of Jesus that I am to love God and love my neighbor. I believe it is important to not only build strong relationships in your community but to also foster those relationships as you travel.

I encourage you to continue to be the church this summer, especially as we travel. Take a breath, say a prayer, give a smile as you stand at TSA at the airport, as you sit in traffic on the highway, or wait in line at the hotel reception.

Just because the physical church building might be a little slower this summer does not mean that we stop being the church in the world.

My continual prayer is that God will bring about transformation in and through the church until we fulfill Christ’s command to love God and love our neighbor.

Have a wonderful summer. Stay safe and remember love God, love people!