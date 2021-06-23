Buckets & Bows names new COO to continue company’s growth

When you have a passion for what you do, enjoy helping people, and have an eye for selfless entrepreneurship, good things tend to happen.

That’s how Buckets & Bows Maid Service in Lewisville transformed from a one-woman operation to a local cleaning empire with national prominence and global impact. And it’s a big reason why there appears to be no end in sight for their amazing growth.

On May 1, owner Debbie Sardone announced that Tim Ross has taken over as the new Chief Operating Officer for Buckets & Bows, ushering in a new era for what has been Denton County’s favorite residential cleaning company, community outreach leader, trainer, and small-business mentor for over 30 years.

Ross takes over for Carla Pruitt, who retired after nearly 30 years with Buckets & Bows. Ross is also the new COO for Sardone’s eco-friendly cleaning products business, Speed Cleaning.

“We want to continue growing the company, and we have a huge opportunity to do that coming out of COVID-19,” Ross said. “Carla did a tremendous job; this is just an exciting time for us to continue that.”

He added, “I’m a people person. And this is a great company with a lot of upside.”

Since 2006, Buckets & Bows has provided free cleaning services for more than 300 cancer-stricken families in Denton County through its non-profit, Cleaning for a Reason.

Ross brings nearly 30 years of experience working with large-scale organizations, including Walmart and Party City, and is being looked at to take the empire to the next level. He spent 26 years with Walmart and was its regional director of operations for more than 159 stores in North Texas.

Working with a dynamo like Sardone is a dream come true, he said.

“It’s exciting to come into an established small business and help them grow even more,” Ross said.