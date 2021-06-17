Section of Old Justin Road to close for a few months

A section of Old Justin Road will be shut down later this month until September, according to the town of Argyle.

Hillwood Communities informed the town that it will be closing the road from Harvest Way to I-35W, from June 28 to Sept. 7, the town said in a news release Wednesday. Hillwood will reconstruct and widen that section of Old Justin Road to four 12-foot lanes. The improvements were called for in the Harvest Phase 12 subdivision plans, and an I-35W exit will eventually be added there.

Town staff will work with Hillwood to try to reopen the road before the start of the school year (Argyle West Elementary is located at the Harvest/Old Justin intersection).