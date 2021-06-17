Thursday, June 17, 2021
Denton County receives regional cooperation award

By Mark Smith
Vehicles line up for drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Texas Motor Speedway, photo courtesy of Denton County

Earlier this month, Denton County received the Regional Cooperation Award from the North Central Texas Council of Governments in recognition of the county’s mass vaccination clinic at Texas Motor Speedway.

The annual award “honors local governments which promote coordination and cooperation to solve regional problems, which do not allow jurisdictional boundaries to be barriers to solutions, and which demonstrate that joint projects can provide better use of resources a swell as quality service,” the award says.

“Denton County’s collaboration across the county with multiple governmental entities and volunteers resulted in the major success of the Denton County Mass Vaccination Clinics at Texas Motor Speedway,” the county said in a statement Thursday. “Denton County Mass Vaccination Clinics showed the best of government to serve our constituents well. We are proud of all that has been accomplished to defeat Covid-19 in our midst. We truly are better together.”
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

