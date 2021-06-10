LantanaLinks — June 2021

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana, TX as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Denton County Fresh Water Supply District #7 has two board seat openings after the resignations of Lynne Thompson and Todd Beggs last month.

Beggs has been a board member since 2012 and had just started his third term, which runs until May 2024. He cited a job promotion as his reason for stepping down.

Thompson was appointed last June following the resignation of Andrew Kloser. Her term ends in May 2022. Thompson did not state why she was leaving the board.

Water districts are political subdivisions of the State of Texas authorized by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality to provide water, sewage, drainage, roads and other infrastructure within its boundaries. Board members set the property tax rate, reimburse the developer for infrastructure improvements, oversee utilities, and maintain roads, sidewalks and parks.

Lantana has two water districts (FWSD #6 and FWSD #7) that meet every third Tuesday of the month at the district office in Bartonville Town Center. Each district has a five-member board that consists of property owners from within that district. Meetings are open to the public and minutes can be viewed on the Lantana website at www.lantanatx.org.

FWSD #7 encompasses the following subdivisions: Azalea, Bandera, Barrington, Bellaire, Brazos, Garner, Isabel, Juniper, Kendall, Madison, Magnolia (Phases D & E), Palmetto and Wimberley.

Interested residents in FWSD #7 can call 940-728-5050 for an application. The deadline to apply is June 8, and the board expects to fill the open seats at its regular June 15 meeting.

Lifelong Learning Classes Offered

Lantana residents over 50 can learn something new this summer, thanks to a partnership between the Lantana Community Association and the University of North Texas’ Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI).

OLLI is offering virtual lessons on a wide variety of subjects and hopes to offer in-person classes in Lantana by the end of the year.

The summer semester will begin the first week of June and run through the end of July.

Classes are 90-minutes long and range from one up to four-sessions long. The summer semester membership is $40 per person.

Learn more or sign up at olli.unt.edu or call 940-728-1660 with questions.

Hike and Bike Trail Closure

A segment of the Hike and Bike Trail will be closed this month from Stacee Lane to the northern trailhead connecting to Magnolia.

The temporary closure is needed to make drainage improvements along the trail just north of Azalea.

The project is expected to be complete by July 2 barring excessive inclement weather, according to Lantana General Manager Kevin Mercer.

HOA Management Company Honored

Insight Association Management, the company that manages the Lantana Community Association, was named DFW’s 2021 Management Company of the Year by the Community Associations Institute.

In addition, Lantana Lifestyle Director Ashtin Slovak won the Lifestyle Director of the Year award.

Richardson-based Insight Association Management is led by former Lantana Community Manager Bruce Crawford and specializes in single-family homeowner associations and master planned communities in North Texas.

Ladies League Ends Successful Membership Year; Awards Scholarships

The Lantana Ladies League ended its 16th year on May 31 as a local non-profit fostering fellowship and giving back to the community.

The pandemic precipitated the cancelation, postponement and conversion to virtual events throughout the challenging year.

Thanks to our generous members, donors and sponsors, the league was able to raise over $46,000 to assist local charities and at-risk families in Denton County.

The LLL was proud to award two scholarships last month to deserving seniors from Guyer High School. This is the third year the league has awarded one senior boy and girl a scholarship. Each submitted an essay entitled “How will this scholarship impact my life?” LLL President Kristine Hallingstad presented each recipient with a $1,000 check on behalf of the over 200 members of the league. We wish Kennedy Meier and Caden Walters all the success they deserve, as they pursue degrees in nursing and engineering at OU and NCTC.

As we look forward to next year, the new board for the 2021-2022 membership year begins planning immediately with an eye toward the Annual Membership Kick Off on August 17.

For more information on the Lantana Ladies League activities, events and special interest groups, please go to LantanaLadiesLeague.com or visit the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.

-Submitted by Kathy Hummell, LLL Vice President