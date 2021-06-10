Northlake Notes — June 2021

Exciting times continue in Northlake this spring. Eighty-four percent of our residents voted to ratify the adoption of the Town Charter during the May election which transitions Northlake to home rule status and converts us to a council-manager form of government.

Two new council members joined the expanded seven person town council; Mr. Bill Moore of Prairie View Farms and Mr. Wes Boyer of Stardust Ranch.

Approximately two dozen new appointments were made to four town boards, including the new Board of Adjustments and Planning and Zoning Commission.

We are excited to welcome all these new representatives from many different neighborhoods in Northlake to town leadership. The new board members bring a wealth of perspectives and skillsets to our town and we’re grateful for their future service.

Several board members were reconfirmed, including the EDC/CDC board presidents who will provide continuity of leadership to those boards.

The present members of the town council in the first meeting also unanimously promoted Mr. Drew Corn, our 14 year town administrator, to town manager. The council expressed their appreciation for his leadership, fiscal management and work ethic.

As part of his new role under the charter, he is required to move to Northlake and has begun the process of building a home here. We welcome the Corn family as our new neighbors and look forward to his continued dedicated service.

Finally, we also said goodbye to Councilor Danny Simpson who has served Northlake for the last seven terms and did not choose to run again. We’re glad he didn’t go far however, since he volunteered and was confirmed to the new Planning and Zoning Commission.

In addition to all these changes, we also concluded a five-year long legal dispute over territory to the west of Northlake around the city of Justin.

Outgoing Mayor Woodall of Justin and I worked with our respective councils in countless long meetings to get to this important resolution. It took considerable effort on the part of both cities leadership to conclude the dispute. Updated city maps are now available in both cities. We all look forward to more productive and cooperative relations going forward that benefit the region and all who live here.

Northlake’s future continues to arrive in the form of new neighbors. Year-to-date, we are averaging 100 new homes a month bringing with them over 300 new residents each month, adding to the now almost 8,000 residents of Northlake.

The Northlake Commons business expansion is imminent with dozens of businesses on the way this summer. New roads are coming all over the town to improve safety and convenience including the new stoplight at FM 407/Cleveland Gibbs which has been two years in coming.