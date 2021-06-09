Handel’s to open new location in Highland Village

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, which opened a location in Flower Mound in the fall, will open another location in Highland Village sometime soon.

Handel’s will be located at 2200 FM 407 in the old space of Pop Dod, a short-lived soda shop, according to a city spokesperson. The opening date is not yet known.

Handel’s has a handful of other locations in North Texas, and came into Denton County last fall with its new shop in Flower Mound. Handel’s was created in 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, and it has grown to more than 50 shops in 10 states, with plans for rapid expansion.

Click here for more information.