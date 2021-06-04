Senior Talk DFW — June 2021

Listening is an art. Have you heard this before? “God gave us two ears and one mouth for a reason.”

“Listening is the ability to accurately receive and interpret messages in the communication process. Listening is key to all effective communication. Without the ability to listen effectively, messages are easily misunderstood.”

When we have older adults that we are blessed to still have in our world, listening becomes even more important. Whether they are still in good health and living on their own or battling health issues or a disease, listen… to what they say AND not say AND how they say it.

Do you feel like you need an “Older Adult Decoder Ring?” It would be helpful for sure!

I’m a “fixer.” If you tell me there’s an issue I want to fix it. Well, with the older adults in my world many times I can’t fix it or more often, they don’t want me to fix it… just listen.

Older adults want to be heard and know you care. That’s the important thing. Ask what they’d like you to do or what they’d like help with. As a fixer I want to jump in and do what I think they need. They’re not always the same thing.

Always remember, for them, aging or dying, if that’s where they are in their journey, can be hard. They can be frustrated, angry, confused and wondering what they should be doing next. Or they are just trying to stay alive and have a quality of life for their remaining time.

I want to introduce you to a resource that’s been invaluable for me to learn how to interact and communicate with the older adults in my world, David Solie’s book “How to Say It to Seniors.” He has a video “Closing the Communication Gap with our Aging Parents.” Like my Facebook page Facebook.com/SeniorTalkDFW and watch it there.

I’d love to hear your thoughts. Not on Facebook? Email [email protected] or text/call 469-616-0561 and I’ll send you the link.

Want your own copy of David Solie’s book for FREE? Enter my drawing at www.SeniorTalkDFW.com.

Questions about the real estate market? When or should I sell my house? Let’s talk. 469-616-0561 or set up an appointment at www.calendly.com/edwena. You love on your loved ones, let me handle the details.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams Realty, 469-616-0561

(Sponsored Content)