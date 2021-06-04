Foodie Friday: Prime Farm to Table 2021

Foodie Friday Restaurants owners have become close friends of ours over the years. That is especially true with the owner and chef of Prime Farm to Table, Chris Flahaven. It has been almost seven years since the conception and opening of Prime Farm to Table in Flower Mound. Chris said, “The time has flown by and it is still so much fun.”

Prime Farm to Table has become a staple in Flower Mound. They offer date night dinners, catering services, graduation party’s, a food truck, take-out, the list goes on! Chris has expanded and evolved since the pandemic last year. “Last year was tough,” Chris said. He went on to share how the community, loyal customers, and new ones that have discovered his place have kept him going. “The Flower Mound community has been our strength” he added..

The featured dishes on this visit were The Spanish Octopus, a Texas-based ham and cheese souffle, and Nashville Spiced Texas Quail. Chris and his staff are constantly introducing new and unique items along with their famous steaks and other dishes. They have a truly seasonal menu and source their food from dozens of regional farms. We also can’t forget about the famous cornbread In a can. Baked in the can, this Jalapeno cheddar cornbread is paired with Texas local honey pecan butter. To. Die. For!

Along with the Food, you can expect some amazing whiskey & spirit flights and their habanero-infused ghost tequila. The whisky is a collector’s favorite and offers many varieties.

(Above) Highly appraised Spanish Octopus Appetizer

If you’re looking for a new dining experience head over to Prime Farm To Table. You can find anything from amazing steaks to great whiskey. Casual dishes to unique they have it all.

*Prime Farm To Table is located at 5810 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028