Flower Mound hospital welcomes back volunteers

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound reopened its volunteer program, more than a year after it came to an immediate halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Flower Mound Hospital Auxiliary, a nonprofit organization of volunteers who help out in the hospital’s information desk, gift shop, waiting rooms, chaplain services and PACU, provides about 15,000 volunteer hours each year. The organization initially thought it was closing for two weeks on March 12, 2020, but it didn’t reopen until Tuesday. The hospital provided a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in April for all the volunteers, according to Texas Health.

The auxiliary plans to resume all services it provided before the shutdown