Flower Mound family displaced by house fire

The Flower Mound Fire Department extinguished a house fire Friday night, and while the fire was contained to one room, the family is displaced from the home due to the damage.

A little before 7 p.m., residents in the 4300 block of Trotter Lane reported smoke and “crackle sounds” coming from upstairs, said Brandon Barth, FMFD spokesman. Firefighters arrived to find the family had safely evacuated the home, and there was a fire in a room upstairs.

The firefighters contained the fire to that room, but there is smoke and water damage in other parts of the second floor, a ventilation hole was cut in the roof and the power had to be cut off, Barth said, so the family could not stay there.

More than 10 FMFD units responded to the fire. The cause of the fire was not known Friday night but is under investigation.