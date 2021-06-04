6 COVID-19 deaths reported this week in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced this week that six more Denton County residents’ deaths were the result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide COVID-19 death toll to 596.
The deaths reported this week include an Argyle man in his 50s, two Denton women over 80, a Carrollton man in his 70s and two Carrollton men over 80.
DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has said multiple times that DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a result of COVID-19, not when someone has COVID-19 but dies primarily of another cause.
There are now 2,452 active COVID-19 cases in the county, a number that was declining swiftly a few months ago but is now declining at a much slower rate.
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:
- Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
- Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results
- When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine
Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.