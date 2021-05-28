Fundraiser set up for local family after man dies in chopper crash

A Highland Village man died this week in a helicopter crash in Florida, according to an online fundraiser for his family.

A Black Hawk firefighting helicopter crashed while training in Leesburg, Florida on Tuesday, according to news media reports. The four people on board died. The incident is under investigation.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser created Wednesday says that Robert Ray of Highland Village was on that flight. The fundraiser has a goal of $100,000 for Robert’s wife, Misty, and their three children, ages 10, 8 and 1. The fundraiser says Robert was the sole financial provider, and the donations will help with funeral expenses, meals, childcare and to complete construction on the family’s home.

As of Friday morning, 176 people donated more than $22,500 to the GoFundMe.