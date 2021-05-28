Beat the rush (and expense) by purchasing a new HVAC system now

What’s worse than the 2020 toilet paper shortage? Having your AC go out when it’s 104 degrees outside and you can’t get it fixed because there are no parts available to make the repair.

At least there is toilet paper back on the shelves, but AC and plumbing parts are a different story. We are scrambling daily to find AC and plumbing parts to make common repairs for homeowners. Our suppliers are telling us that the manufacturers have been backordering parts and equipment for months.

Predictions are that by the time summer is in full swing and demand is at its peak, AC equipment will be scarce.

Last summer, we were fortunate to work with multiple suppliers and piece together systems to keep up with the demand, despite the plants being shut down due to COVID.

This summer is shaping up different. The automotive industry has shut down production due to a lack of microchips vital to vehicle production. The AC and plumbing industry is faced with the same type of challenge. We are also experiencing shortages of copper, steel and PVC along with rising prices.

What now? If you had plans to replace your water heater or AC system in the next year, you may want to be proactive before the shortage and price increases hit. Many dealers like us have purchased inventory to weather the storm, so to speak. May is a perfect month for you to get a new system before the rush begins.

I am not suggesting that you run out and buy a new AC system or water heater, but it is a good idea to have your existing systems checked out and find out what your options are before there are no options but to sit around in the sweltering heat with plenty of toilet paper.

