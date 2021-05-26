Update: Suspect who shot at, injured 3 Flower Mound officers detained

5:45 a.m. update: The male suspect who shot at and injured three Flower Mound police officers Wednesday night has been detained.

Original story: Three Flower Mound police officers were injured Wednesday night in a shooting involving a barricaded person.

Police responded just after 7 p.m. to a suicidal man in a home in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive, near the Flower Mound Library.

Officers tried to make contact with the man after his wife called 911 from a neighbor’s house. Just after 8 p.m., he fired a gun at them through the front door, injuring three FMPD officers. The officers returned fire but the suspect did not appear to be injured, according to the Flower Mound Police Department.

Two officers were taken to local hospitals, and both were released later that night. The third officer was cleared by medics on the scene and not transported.

As of early Thursday morning, police, a SWAT unit and a crisis intervention team were still trying to negotiate with the man, who is believed to be alone inside the house.

