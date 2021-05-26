Flower Mound Walmart Neighborhood Market to be remodeled

The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Flower Mound will be remodeling from early June through mid-August.

Store Manager Nick Wright said in a statement on social media that the store, 2800 Flower Mound Road, will be fully open throughout the remodeling, and many items in the pharmacy, office/craft supplies, infants and wine sections are being put on clearance. Online pickup will also remain fully operational and will be made available through 10 p.m. daily.

Once completed, the store will have all new flooring, a new paint job, a relocated beer and wine department with chilled cases for both, updated signing and branding, a bigger selection of precut deli meats and cheeses, a new design in the bakery and other changes, Wright said, adding that he also requested the parking lot to be re-striped with bigger spaces.