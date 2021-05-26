Cops called on kids with water balloons

A huge annual water balloon fight in Flower Mound experienced a first this year — a heavy police presence.

Each year, residents in the Woodlake Estates neighborhood throw a big water balloon fight to celebrate the end of the school year. This year’s big fight, on Friday afternoon, had about 80 participants — kids vs. parents — and about 1,600 water balloons, said resident Chris Norwood, owner of Swirl Bakery.

The fun was interrupted briefly by a landscaping truck with a trailer. Parents asked the driver to go around the block the other way, but he refused, Norwood said, and kept going through. He had to slam on the brakes for one kid in the street and had a few choice words for the participants, particularly those who threw an estimated 20 water balloons at his trailer.

The driver made it to his customer’s house and called the police. Four or five units came, Norwood said.

“Never had the cops show up before,” he said with a laugh.

The responding officers were told that children were throwing water balloons at the vehicle and they “determined no offense occurred,” a FMPD spokesman said. The officers soon cleared the scene, but they stayed long enough to help motivate the kids to help with cleanup.

“We told the kids that the cops were sticking around to make sure they cleaned up,” Norwood said.