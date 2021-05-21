Flower Mound firefighters, police associations endorse France

This week, the Flower Mound Professional Fire Fighters Association and the Flower Mound Police Association together endorsed Derek France for mayor of Flower Mound.

“As Flower Mound seeks to elect a strong leader who will promote our town and build relationships going forward, our members strongly feel after meeting with the mayoral candidates that Mr. France will best represent the citizens of the town of Flower Mound and its public safety employees in the years ahead,” the associations said in a joint statement. “We need a mayor who is knowledgeable, hardworking and will ensure our town continues to sustain its excellent quality of life for its citizens going forward. This is Derek France.”

The associations said they believe France’s “support and dedication to the vision of the town’s public safety … will be unwavering.”

France was also endorsed by current mayor Steve Dixon and the Greater Lewisville Association of Realtors.

The runoff election will be held June 5 at the Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 West Windsor Drive. Early voting starts Monday and runs through June 1 at the Senior Center and several other locations in Denton County.