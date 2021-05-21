Navy recruit from Roanoke earns Military Excellence Award

Last week, a Roanoke native graduated as the top sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award.

Seaman Recruit Matthew Schwartz, Division 234, said he was honored and surprised to receive the MEA.

“I didn’t come into boot camp with the intention of being the best, just to give my best effort,” Schwartz said. “That was an important thing to me, to give my all to my training and the Navy. I hope to continue with this energy and momentum as I enter the fleet.”

The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the No. 1 recruit of their graduating training group, according to the Navy Office of Community Outreach. The MEA is awarded to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork. The award placed him at the pinnacle of today’s newest sailors. Schwartz is awarded a flag letter of commendation.

Schwartz said he joined the Navy for personal and professional growth.

“The ocean, ships, and sailors have always fascinated me,” Schwartz said. “When combined with my love for my country, the Navy seemed like my dream job.”

Click here for more information.