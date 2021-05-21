Argyle to fill vacant seat on Town Council

The town of Argyle is planning to adopt a formal written policy for appointing people to vacant seats on Town Council and other boards and commissions.

The town has a new vacancy because Bryan Livingston ran unopposed for mayor in this month’s election, leaving the Place 1 Council seat vacant. That two-year term will expire in May 2022.

In the past, the Argyle Town Council had followed an informal process to appoint people to fill vacancies. When Livingston was appointed to that Place 1 seat in 2019, it was done quickly and controversially. The town announced this week that it will establish a formal policy before appointing someone to fill the Place 1 seat.

Also during this week’s meeting, council appointed Councilman Ron Schmidt — who sued the town in 2019 because he was sanctioned — to be the new mayor pro tem.