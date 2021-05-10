Highland Village City Update — May 2021

In Highland Village we like to say we are known for our beautiful parks, lake views, trails and fun events. Sometimes we have a tendency to stick to our normal routine or path and miss out on opportunities just a few turns away. Since we are moving into May and temperatures are warming, I wanted to share with you the beautiful amenities we have in Highland Village. Hopefully you can plan a little time to take a turn off your normal path and enjoy the beauty of Highland Village.

Doubletree Ranch Park is our newest park and a true gem in our community. Located at 310 Highland Village Road, this property was once owned by the first mayor of Highland Village, Robert DuVall. The City was able to purchase the property using 4B sales tax funds. The park was developed to include soccer fields and trails and has so much more. Kids will enjoy the splash pad, the playground, fishing from the fishing pier, and playing in the open grand lawn. The older kids and adults can visit the treed area at the park for hammocking or just hanging out on the newly placed rock benches. The park has nearly a mile of trails for those who enjoy a nice walk or jog. Last fall we dedicated the bridge on the south side of the park in memory of Highland Village resident Aaron Hudson who was killed in action on April 16, 2005 while serving his country in Iraq. The PFC Aaron M. Hudson Memorial Bridge includes a dedication monument, Aaron’s letters home, a storyboard, and benches. The barn, party room and pavilion can be rented for events.

Copperas Branch Park is one of three parks we lease from the Army Corps of Engineers. The City recently completed a Master Plan for the park which will be used in our future budget planning. The City is restarting some of the events held previously at that location, specifically Celebrate Highland Village on Saturday, June 5. Located at 101 Highland Village Road, the park includes a boat ramp, swimming beach, grand lawn, and picnic tables. Annual Park passes can be purchased for those who want to use the boat ramp and other amenities on a regular basis. There is also a pedestrian entrance at Copperas Branch Ct. for those who would like to walk the park.

Wichita Forest is at 700 Highland Village Road and is also leased from the Army Corps of Engineers. This part is a 24 acre natural resource area park and serves as a passive wildlife area. There are primitive, natural trails throughout the site where users can enjoy this nature preserve. It is suggested to mark your entrance location on your GPS before heading into the forest.

Lakeside Community Park is a little further at 707 Highland Village Road and features two covered pavilions, a walking trail, and places for shoreline fishing or kayak launching.

Unity Park is our community park located at2200 Briarhill Blvd. K-9 Kastle dog park is located here, the newly completed Kids Kastle, soccer fields, baseball/softball fields, Pickleball courts, and walking paths. The new Kids Kastle play area is a state of the art, all-inclusive play area designed by our community. The kids will love the zip line, age specific play areas and the whimsical entrance feature.

Pilot Knoll Park is also leased from the Army Corps of Engineers and is just off FM 2499 and Orchid Hill Lane. The park also has a boat ramp, RV sites, covered pavilions, picnic tables, kayak rentals, paddle board rentals, and fishing. You can rent a pavilion for a special event or a family gathering.

Along with these bigger parks the City also has many smaller neighborhood parks providing a place within walking distance for kids and families to enjoy the outdoors.

Our trail system was designed to connect neighborhoods, retail centers, and municipal facilities so residents can easily walk or ride a bike from one end of our community to the other. The pedestrian bridge at Doubletree Ranch Park allows access to the DCTA A-train station providing a way to board the train to Dallas or downtown Denton.

As you can see we have a lot to offer in Highland Village. In fact, Highland Village has 20 parks, 320 acres in park use, 16 athletic fields, two boat launch areas, two docks, 54 campsites, six flex fields, 10 miles of city trails, one multi-use center with five program areas, one barn and party room, one nature preserve, eight pavilions, eight playgrounds, seven ponds, 5.14 miles of shoreline, one splash pad, and eight tennis courts. Not bad for a 5.5 square mile city! We like to say we are small, but mighty.

Our special events are starting again and they would be a great opportunity for you to visit one of these parks for a fun time with family and friends.

Movies in the Park are Onward on Friday, May 14 and Trolls World Tour on Friday, May 21. The movies will show at Doubletree Ranch Park and will begin at dark

The Splash Pad at Doubletree Ranch Park opens for Saturday and Sunday use on May 1 and then will open for the summer on Saturday, May 29.

Celebrate Highland Village will take place on Saturday, June 5 at Copperas Branch Park. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. with music from Memory Trip and Live 80. We’ll have food, drink, and dessert vendors and cap off the evening with fireworks on the shores of Lake Lewisville. Parking on site is limited and parking passes are required. Residents can pick up parking passes beginning May 10; non-residents on May 17. For those who do not get a parking pass, we will have remote parking sites available, shuttle service, and our trails for those who’d like to walk or ride a bike (no golf carts please). All the details can be found at www.highlandvillage.org/celebrate

I know we’re all looking forward to enjoying events again with our family and friends! Be sure to check out hvparks.com for details on all the amenities and programs we offer as well as the upcoming special events. I hope to see you around our beautiful city!

Charlotte Wilcox

Highland Village Mayor