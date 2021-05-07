Southbound 2499 to be closed from Grapevine Mills to Hwy 121

Some lane closures this weekend will impact traffic in the area of FM 2499 and Hwy 121 just south of Flower Mound.

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, the following closures are scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday:

Full closure of southbound FM 2499 from Grapevine Mills Boulevard to Hwy 121. Traffic will detour to the southbound FM 2499 frontage road to Hwy 26.

The southbound SH 121 off-ramp to eastbound I-635 will be closed. Traffic will detour to Bass Pro Drive.

Closure of the two left lanes on southbound FM 2499 to Hwy 26.

The closures will allow crews to complete all final striping of southbound FM 2499, from Grapevine Mills Boulevard to Hwy 121, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. For more information, visit www.dfwconnector.com.