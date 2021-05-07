Foodie Friday: Local Pint 2021

Today we are visiting Local Pint to see how they’ve pivoted during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since opening in 2016, they have introduced new menu items and raised almost $27,000 for the Texas Police Chief’s Fund. With their made-from-scratch food, more than 50 draft beers, and friendly staff, it’s no wonder so many people come back to Local Pint over and over again!

The ownership trio of Phillip Coleman, Owner Anna Borland Sage, and Chef Scott Girling surround themselves with incredibly hard-working staff. This has allowed them to push through the trials and tribulations of the pandemic. Working closely with Chefs’ Produce, Local Pint was able to provide cost-friendly ingredients to the community and surrounding restaurants in their own parking lot! Staying afloat was an obstacle for many restaurants in the DFW area. The regulars of Local Pint came together to keep their favorite establishment open and even assisted other restaurants in need. The community of Local Pint is tight-knit and growing each and every day.

General Manager Phillip “Phillie” Coleman (Left) and Owner Anna Borland Sage (Right). Not pictured Scott Girling.

Local Pint stands by their saying “It’s not just bar food”. When you visit Local Pint you can expect some of the most flavorful, hand-crafted meals served fresh. Local Pint also has safety measures in place, including their To-Go ordering option and Dine-In partitions giving customers peace of mind. Whether you’re in for a drink or a bite to eat, Local Pint will be there for you.

*Local Pint is located at 2750 Churchill Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75022