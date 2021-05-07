Metroport Chamber holds grand opening

The Metroport Chamber hosted a grand opening ceremony Thursday for its new office building in Roanoke.

The new 8,000-square-foot location, 381 West Byron Nelson Blvd., is a big improvement from the chamber’s 2,500 square feet of space at its old location.

“We outgrew it,” said Metroport Chamber President & CEO Sally Aldridge. “We had to have meetings off campus due to the lack of space. This new building allows us to grow into our space.”

The new member-focused building offers co-working space, seven two-person offices for lease and three conference rooms with A/V equipment available for chamber members, as well as offices for the chamber staff. The chamber expects the new $1.6 million building “will serve as an incubator for entrepreneurs and small businesses to start, grow and build,” the chamber said in a news release. Mature businesses can utilize the flexibility of the space, and members will benefit from enhanced organizations networking, access to chamber programs and events, and onsite chamber staff.

