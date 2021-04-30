Hello spring, hello allergy season

When it comes to spring, we are really old school at our house. We open all the windows and doors and let nature air condition our home.

Now we have screens on all the windows, but that just keeps out the bugs and birds. Have you ever noticed that the pollen comes right on in your house, right through those screens? We have a ton of trees and what doesn’t end up in the pool or on my windshield comes in the house and is redistributed by my AC.

I grew up in Texas and did not have allergies my whole life. Well, that has changed. I still keep the windows open but now I protect against all the nasties that manage to get into my home. Oh, and my countertops are not green anymore.

What can your AC system do to help control these nasties and airborne allergies? A lot really, since most of the air in your home circulates through the AC system.

The 3 key ways are filtration, humidity control and light treatment.

Filtration is simply your air filter, use a MERV 12 or greater.

Humidity can be controlled by your AC system. The new, advanced systems control dehumidification as well as temperature.

Of the many light treatment devices out there, we have found Air Scrubber to be most effective against surface and airborne contaminants including VOCs, odors, dust, pet dander, pollen and other allergens.

The system uses light waves and a catalytic process to produce scrubber ions and hydroperoxides that destroy contaminants on surfaces and in the air. It has been tested in independent labs and proven effective on bacteria, viruses, mold and fungi on surfaces and in the air. It’s available in an ozone-free model and easily installed on any HVAC system by a qualified technician.

Get more information at forcehomeservices.com