Flower Mound seeking input on Trails and Bikeways Master Plan

The town of Flower Mound is requesting residents’ input on the development of a new master plan for trails and bikeways.

The Flower Mound Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of developing a Trails and Bikeways Master Plan, which will serve as a roadmap to guide short and long-range priorities for the trails and bikeways network in Flower Mound over the next 10+ years, according to a town news release.

To provide input on your priorities for walking, cycling and using trails throughout Flower Mound, a visioning public open house is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road. The open house will be structured for residents to identify key destinations where trails and bikeways should be provided or improved, preferred bicycle and pedestrian routes, and barriers to using trails and bikeways, according to the town.

If you cannot attend in-person, you can view the meeting and provide input virtually through Zoom. Additionally, a Virtual Public Engagement Room will be accessible to the public from the project website in early May and will mimic the activities that occurred during the open house meeting, including introductory presentations, visual preference, brief surveys and mapping input. The virtual engagement room will be available throughout the month of May as another tool for residents to provide input.

To learn more about the Trails and Bikeways Master Plan and ways to participate in the visioning portion of the study, visit http://flowermoundtrailsplan.com/.