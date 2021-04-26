Reward offered for string of gun store burglaries

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation announced Friday a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of the suspects responsible for the burglary and theft of dozens of firearms from gun stores in Flower Mound, Coppell and North Richland Hills.
About 2:15 a.m. April 13, five unidentified individuals made unlawful entry into Elliot White Gun Co in North Richland Hills, according to a news release from the ATF’s Dallas Field Division. They stole nine firearms and various accessories from drawers and glass display cases. The suspect vehicle was identified as an older model red Ford Escape.
About 3:05 a.m. April 18, five unidentified individuals made unlawful entry into Republic Arsenal in Coppell, where one person used a hammer to smash a glass case and they stole 18 firearms and various ammunition boxes. The suspect vehicle looks the same as in the North Richland Hills incident.
And then around 1:11 a.m. April 19, four unidentified people made unlawful entry into SK Arms, 1221 Flower Mound Road, and shattered glass cases and stole 15 firearms. In each burglary, the suspects wore masks, hoods and gloves to conceal their identity.
“We at ATF ask the public to help us solve these serial burglaries. Every day that these stolen firearms remain on the streets it increases the chances of them being used in a violent crime. If you know something, please say something” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.
Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF- TIPS. Information can also be sent to [email protected] or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF, in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.
ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes.