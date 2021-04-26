Reward offered for string of gun store burglaries

About 2:15 a.m. April 13, five unidentified individuals made unlawful entry into Elliot White Gun Co in North Richland Hills, according to a news release from the ATF’s Dallas Field Division. They stole nine firearms and various accessories from drawers and glass display cases. The suspect vehicle was identified as an older model red Ford Escape.

About 3:05 a.m. April 18, five unidentified individuals made unlawful entry into Republic Arsenal in Coppell, where one person used a hammer to smash a glass case and they stole 18 firearms and various ammunition boxes. The suspect vehicle looks the same as in the North Richland Hills incident.

And then around 1:11 a.m. April 19, four unidentified people made unlawful entry into SK Arms, 1221 Flower Mound Road, and shattered glass cases and stole 15 firearms. In each burglary, the suspects wore masks, hoods and gloves to conceal their identity.