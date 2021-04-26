Early voting ends Tuesday for the May 1 municipal and school board elections.

Registered voters in Denton County can cast their ballots before Election Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19-24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26-27 at any of 36 polling places, including the following locations in southern Denton County:

Denton County Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive

Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road

Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Dr.

Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Road

Double Oak Town Hall, 320 Waketon Rd.

Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center, 191 Civic Cir., Lewisville

Justin Municipal Complex, 415 N. College Ave.

Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Cir.

Northlake Town Hall, 1500 Commons Cir. Ste. 300

Northwest ISD Administration Building, 2001 Texan Dr., Justin

Corinth City Hall, 3300 Corinth Pkwy.

Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St.

Tarrant County voters can cast their ballots early until Tuesday at any designated voting location in Tarrant County, including The REC of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way.

There will be contested elections in Argyle ISD, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, City of Denton, Denton ISD, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Highland Village, City of Lewisville, Lewisville ISD, Northlake and Northwest ISD.

