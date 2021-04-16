Foodie Friday: Hillside Fine Grill is all about the people

Back in 2018 when we visited Hillside Fine Grill, they gave us a true understanding of hospitality. Coming back and hearing what they did during the pandemic showcased why Hillside Grill is all about the people.

The owner of Hillside Fine Grill, Rick Valley, energetically shared with us how happy he was about his customers and regulars. During the pandemic, the locals of Highland Village and Flower Mound supported the restaurant tremendously. This white table cloth restaurant quickly converted to a curbside pickup and takeout in a matter of only two weeks during the COVID shutdown. Rick is extremely grateful to be part of such a well-bonded community and truly feels as if they are family.

Now that Hillside Fine Grill is back open, you’ll experience some of the most flavorful food. A customer having lunch during filming told us off-camera “The food here is delicious hands down!” Even their side dishes are so good, as Rick shared, the restaurant serves over 100 dishes of their famous mash potatoes a day! That’s a lot of happy customers!

A newly added Patty Melt made with an 8 oz patty, topped with grilled onions and mushrooms. And you cannot forget the melted pepper jack cheese, squeezed between two fresh Texas toast slices.

We are glad to see Rick and the team again. It’s good to see they are doing so well even during the pandemic. The community that surrounds Hillside Fine Grill is unlike any other. The close-knit relationships and family-like hospitality and culture are an addition to the flavorful meals they provide.

Be sure to stop in soon to visit Rick and his team at Hillside Fine Grill. And get yourself some of those Mashed Potatoes!

*Hillside Fine Grill is located at 3140 FM407, Highland Village, TX 75077