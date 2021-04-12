Traffic shift scheduled Monday on Crawford Road

A traffic shift is being made Monday in the Crawford Road project in Argyle.

Crews have been working on a new roundabout at Crawford and John Paine Road since the project began about a month ago, and now, westbound traffic will be directed onto the newly-completed northern half of the roundabout, according to the town of Argyle.

The eastbound detour remains in effect, and the only significant change as a result of the traffic shift is that westbound traffic on Crawford will be able to turn right onto John Paine Road, rather than having to take other routes to get into the Country Lakes and Carnegie Ridge subdivisions.

The construction project is on schedule and crews will now begin to build the southern half of the roundabout. This section of the project is expected to be completed this summer, and the final phase — expected to be complete this fall — will impact the eastern side of Crawford Road and will also result in a lane closure and detour, according to the town.

The $3.4 million construction project will add left turn lanes, the roundabout and resurface Crawford Road, and it took collaboration between the town of Argyle, the city of Denton and Denton County.