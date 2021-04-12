Highland Village City Update — April 2021

We are slowly getting back to some form of normalcy! I am very appreciative of Denton County Judge Andy Eads and all the people who have worked to make the Denton County vaccination clinics at Texas Motor Speedway a success.

Denton County has been able to vaccinate record numbers of people in our communities. The success of their clinics is due to the staff at the County, the Health Department, Denton County cities, and mostly individual volunteers. What a testament to the commitment and caring of our community!

Our Fire Department has been certified as a COVID-19 vaccination provider, and as I write this they have not yet received vaccinations to provide to the public. It is their goal to be able to do that and will provide updates at www.highlandvillage.org/COVID.

We will be having our general election on May 1 to elect City Council Members to Places 3, 5 and 7. Early voting will begin on April 19 and residents can vote at any Denton County polling location. On Election Day, Saturday, May 1, Highland Village residents will vote at the Highland Village Municipal Complex between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. You can view the candidate information on the city website.

A televised Highland Village City Council candidate forum will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 5, at Highland Village City Hall. The forum can be viewed live on Channel 43 for Frontier subscribers and Channel 15 for Spectrum subscribers. It will also be available live and on demand on the city website at www.highlandvillage.org/HVTV.

It is finally spring and that also means it is severe weather season. Just in the last week of March we had severe storms. If we learned anything from the Arctic blast of February it is that preparation is paramount if we are going to handle any type of emergency, disaster or crisis situation.

In severe weather events the city uses an emergency notification system to text or call you with the pertinent warnings and information. If you haven’t signed up yet to receive these messages, now is the time. Just visit highlandvillage.org/StayNotified.

There are two tabs on that page – Routine and Emergency Alerts signs you up for notifications that will be sent to your email, land line if you have one, and your cell phone in the event of an emergency or severe weather. The second tab is City & Website Notifications and is where you will sign up to receive email newsletters, the City Manager’s Report, notification of upcoming meetings and events, and other topics. I encourage you to sign up at both tabs so you are ensured to receive important information from the city.

This time of year we also begin to see more solicitors in our neighborhoods. Highland Village has a solicitor ordinance and anyone who wishes to solicit in Highland Village must obtain a permit from the city. The only exception is religious, political, or nonprofit organizations and their representatives. Solicitors are required to have their permit displayed while soliciting and must show it if requested. If you are concerned about someone who has come to your door, don’t answer it. If you do and you are unsure if the solicitor permit is valid, contact Highland Village dispatch at 972-317-6551.

Since it is getting warmer we are all spending more time outside. If you are out and about and see something that needs city staff attention you can let them know by using the Eye on Highland Village app. If you have the app, you just snap a picture of the issue, add some info and submit. The email goes directly to the appropriate department so they can take care of the issue and let you know the progress. Just search GoRequest in your app store while you’re in the city and be sure your “location” is on.

Also if you are walking your dog outside remember that all dogs must be on a leash. Loose dogs are at risk of becoming lost, inured, or killed and they can be a nuisance or threat to people and other animals. It should also go without saying but apparently still needs to be said, be sure to pick up after your dog and dispose of the bag in your trash or a public trash can.

We have some events coming your way soon. On Saturday, May 1, the Highland Village Art Festival will take place at The Shops at Highland Village. The city is accepting applications from interested artists until April 15.

The parks department is starting the Movies in the Park series on May 14 and May 21. Visit hvparks.com for more details.

Throughout this last year our business community has looked for different ways to serve our community so they can stay in business and keep their employees working. The Highland Village Business Association has a social media presence as Experience Highland Village. I encourage you to follow them on social media so you can stay up to date on the latest breaking news on local businesses, upcoming events, and business spotlights.

I am reminded again that a grateful heart is a happy heart; I am grateful for all of you and your support as mayor of our wonderful city. I hope to see you around soon!