LantanaLinks — April 2021

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana, TX as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

In response to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order lifting the state’s mask mandate and increasing capacity of businesses and facilities to 100%, the Lantana Community Association Board of Directors in March moved to pivot the Community Lifestyle Program back to in-person events beginning this month.

“Looks like in April we will have smaller in-person events and will start the larger events in May,” said Mark Norton, Director of Operations at Insight Association Management.

Coffee with the Manager will return after a one-year hiatus on Thursday, April 8, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Lantana Visitor’s Center. The event offers an opportunity for residents to enjoy a light breakfast with Association staff, find out what’s happening in the community, and meet Lantana’s new Community Manager, Rich Faires.

Mark your calendars for the return of Music on the Green on April 30, May 7, 14 & 21.

“All of our efforts right now are towards reopening things back up to 100%, including getting the pools open on May 1 like they have been historically,” said Norton.

Private amenity reservations are also available again. Residents are able to rent five of the common facilities for private functions, including the Sandlin, Larkspur and Heritage pools, the Pavilion at the North Amenity Center and the new Community Event Center. Visit lantanalive.com to make reservations.

One event not returning this year is the annual Spring Festival.

“Gold Landscape is not able to participate,” said Norton. “They are swamped right now given what’s happened with the landscaping and the amount of plant material is scarce.”

Celebrate Earth Day May 1

Lantana’s annual Earth Day event is back and scheduled for Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the North Amenity Center parking lot.

Organized by Denton County Fresh Water Supply Districts #6 and #7, the event allows residents to safely dispose of hazardous household waste and learn about planet-healthy lifestyles and habits.

In addition, residents will be able to dispose of bulk items, like couches and mattresses; recycle computers, electronics and appliances; safely dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications; shred documents; and even donate unused lawn equipment.

Call 940-728-5050 or visit www.LantanaTX.org for more information about Earth Day.

Ladies League Presents Amazing Race

The Amazing Race is back on! Benefiting Refuge for Women, the Lantana Ladies League will host this popular event for members only in the surrounding community.

Refuge for Women is a local non-profit organization specializing in long-term care for women who have escaped human trafficking or sexual exploitation.

How does the race work? It’s not exactly like the TV show, nor like in years past, but it is sure to be fun! Instead of using limos to travel to our challenge destinations, we will be hosting the challenges at the new Lantana Community Event Center, 1301 Haverford Lane.

Women will form their own teams of 10 “racers.” Each team chooses a team name and color. The team that completes all tasks first wins the Amazing Race and bragging rights until next year.

So how does this event benefit Refuge for Women? The cost to participate is $45 per person and covers a donation to Refuge for Women as well as dinner, drinks and a raffle entry for prizes to the winners.

This year, the ladies will race on Tuesday, April 20, from 6-10 p.m. We will be taking preventative actions recommended by the CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Blood Drive: The Lantana Ladies League along with the Lantana Community Association & Carter Bloodcare will be sponsoring another blood drive on Saturday, May 15, at the Lantana Community Event Center. We are looking to collect 30 units of blood. So mark your calendar, roll up your sleeve and join us by giving to others!

Movie Night: The Lantana Ladies League recently hosted a member’s social at Moviehouse & Eatery in Flower Mound benefitting Denton County Friends of the Family. We were able to donate $10 from the price of every ticket for a total donation of $250. Thank you to all who participated.

For more information on participating and joining the Lantana Ladies League, go to lantanaladiesleague.wildapricot.org or visit the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page.

-Submitted by Kathy Hummell, LLL Vice President

Briefly

Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Lantana Town Center Phase II in a new freestanding building across FM 407 from Kroger. The drive-thru coffee shop is anticipated to open by early next year.

Lantana Fresh Water Supply District #6 board members in March approved the purchase a portable speed radar trailer that tells motorists how fast they are driving, at a cost of $8,150.

The Lantana Community Association is replacing the pool furniture at the Sandlin and Larkspur pools. Outdoor furniture will be ordered soon for the Community Event Center, including rocking chairs for the patio and teak benches for the Zen garden.