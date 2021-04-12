Harvest Happenings — April 2021

In so many ways, gardening nourishes the soul of our community. Farmer Ross has become the heartbeat of the Harvest gardens. For the first time, Harvest neighbors can now purchase produce grown right in their community!

Last year, Farmer Ross started the Harvest Community Supported Agriculture program. A CSA is a subscription service that provides locally-grown produce delivered right to our residents’ front doors. The produce is often grown right here in Harvest. He also partners with local farmers to bring a wide selection of options. The CSA is helping us build a stronger community around what it means to support local agriculture for the health of ourselves, our families, and our planet.

Farmer Ross also includes recipes for the produce he provides. It has been a great way for our families to try new vegetables.

“We have been part of the CSA since it started and it has been great! Some items we know and love and others are new to us. It’s fun finding recipes and trying new things,” said Laura.

Farmer Ross has really brought so much to our community. He loves connecting with neighbors and helping them to be successful in their gardens. More importantly, Farmer Ross loves to help people develop a love of gardening.