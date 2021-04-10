Weir: Amy Bundgus running for Denton ISD Board of Trustees, Place 2

Among the dozens of political races to be decided on May 1st this year, there are school board candidates running for placement on the Denton Independent School District (DISD). The DISD’s Mission Statement is simply, but emphatically stated: “Empowering lifelong learners to be engaged citizens who positively impact their local and global community.” Amy Bundgus is running for Place 2 on the DISD Board of Trustees. She did a remote video interview with me to introduce herself to those who may not know her, and to explain her reasons for running. The following is a short bio she sent:

“Amy Bundgus is a longtime resident of Denton County and calls Lantana, TX, her home. A graduate of Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Bundgus majored in Political Science and minored in Economics and Sociology. A Midwesterner who was farm-raised and public school educated, Bundgus knows the value of hard work and the importance of education for future success and opportunity.

“Amy and her husband Mark have been married almost 10 years and have a blended family of seven children. Amy’s children have spent their years at Denton ISD schools including Borman, McMath, Blanton, Harpool, and Guyer. Her son Caleb is a 2016 graduate of Guyer High School and her son Ethan is a current Junior at Guyer High School.

“Amy has established her professional career as Vice President in Learning and Leadership Development, focusing on business and corporate learning, technology learning, diversity and inclusion, and other important skills needed for success in today’s global marketplace. Learning and adapting are critical to her position as she works to understand, showcase and implement learning solutions that meet the growing and changing needs in our world. Amy is running as a voice for families and the future.”

For more info on Amy: @AmyforDentonISD (google.com) , or www.facebook.com/AmyforDentonISD , or www.twitter.com/AmyforDentonISD.