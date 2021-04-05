Meet the Candidates: Denton ISD Place 1

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls this spring to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. Election Day is Saturday, May 1, with early voting April 19-27.

In Denton ISD, Places 1 and 2 are on the ballot. In Place 1, Kathy Tillman of Little Elm is challenging incumbent Barbara Burns’ bid for reelection.

The candidates for Place 1 on Denton ISD Board of Trustees are listed in alphabetic order below:

Barbara Burns (i), 66



City of residence: Denton

Occupation: Retired teacher

Education: B.A., M.A., — Texas Woman’s University

Public service: Denton Area Retired School Personnel Association

League of Women Voters

Help with homeless through Immaculate Conception Catholic Church

Denton Kiwanis Club

School Board trustee for nine years

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? Education has always been an important part of my life. My parents, who grew up during the Great Depression, did not have the opportunity to complete their education, but they always said that education could never be taken away. I never forgot that lesson and became a high school social studies teacher. I gave my students opportunities to attend city council and school board meetings, and I then began attending most Denton ISD board meetings before running for the board in 2012. Experience and insight matter. I listen to parents, community members, and school personnel. I visit classrooms to see how teachers are reaching students. I attend conferences to learn about issues. I advocate for students on local, state, and national levels. Every child deserves a quality education, and I will continue to work for all children

What is your mission statement? I have a responsibility to all taxpayers to show that board decisions make a positive difference for our students and our community. I want to create student success with our financial investments. Today’s investments create tomorrow’s world.

Candidate website: barbarakburns.com

Candidate Facebook page: Barbara K Burns

Email: [email protected]

Kathy Tillman, 59

City of residence: Little Elm

Occupation: Nursing

Education: Mid America Christian University-OKC

Mid-Del Vo-Tech

Public service: Veterans Women Organization

Case Management Society of America

Oklahoma Select Women’s basketball

Diverse Healthcare Network Association

Women’s Program @ One Community Church

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? My passion for students to continue their education with the support of their school district starting in elementary thru high school. Incorporating higher education into the curriculum of the students education pathway.

What is your mission statement? To serve others, add value to their lives & promote higher education thru the basic principles that higher education is for everyone that is one of the keys to success.

Candidate website: N/A

Candidate Facebook page: N/A

Email: [email protected]