Flower Mound, Lewisville residents among latest to die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that seven more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 473.

The deaths reported Monday include two Lewisville women — one in her 50s, one in her 70s — a Lewisville man in his 70s, a Flower Mound woman in her 60s, a Denton man in his 60s, a Sanger man in his 30s and a Sanger woman in her 50s.

“Today we are announcing seven additional community members have passed away due to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask our community members to continue utilizing public health recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County.”

DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has said multiple times that DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a result of COVID-19, not when someone has COVID-19 but dies primarily of another cause.

DCPH also announced 185 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 167 of which are active, as well as 1,038 new recoveries. The number of active cases is now down to 5,176, the lowest such count since Nov. 24.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.