Weir: Cloud 9 Charities — a blessing to the community

I feel confident that every functional community in the U.S. has good people working to enhance the lives of others. Generally speaking, those communities that lack the altruistic spirit among their residents will likely be cold and impassive to the needs of others. I’ve lived in Flower Mound long enough to know that our town, and the surrounding cities and towns, are just about the most generous and compassionate people I’ve ever been blessed enough to meet. The reason these north of Dallas burbs are such neat and sweet places to live is due to the active involvement of their residents. That involvement covers more than working to keep their area clean and well-manicured. It’s their desire to reach out to those who have fallen on bad times for reasons they had no control over.

Our community has no paucity of benevolent souls who respond to those less fortunate. One of them is Kim Cloud, owner and stylist of Cloud 9 Salon and Spa, which has been in business for over 40 years. Kim has a compassionate and charitable-giving résumé too voluminous to cite here. You can check out some of her decades- long efforts to stamp out poverty and homelessness here: www.cloud9charities.org.

I asked Kim for an interview to bring area residents up to date on some recent activities, including what fundraising events are on the calendar. The following short bio was sent by Kim:

“Kim leads a talented team of stylist and technicians and continues to grow the salon and its services with a new location this year in Bartonville/Lantana. The people of Denton County have voted Cloud 9 Salon and Spa the # 1 salon for the past 20 years. Salon Today magazine has recognized Cloud 9 Salon and Spa as one of the Top 200 fastest growing salons in the nation on numerous occasions. Kim is also the founder of Cloud 9 Charities which supports the mission of providing shelter for homeless families and families in crisis. This year alone over 102 families have been granted temporary accommodations.”