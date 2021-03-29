Josh Abbott Band to headline Flower Mound’s Independence Fest

The town of Flower Mound announced Monday that Josh Abbott Band will headline Independence Fest 2021, the town’s annual Fourth of July event.

Known for hits like “She’s Like Texas,” “Oh, Tonight” (featuring Kacey Musgraves), and “Amnesia,” Josh Abbott Band is hailed as one of Texas’ top country acts, with over 140 million total streams and 1.8 million single sales, according to a news release from the town.

The free event, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic, will continue its tradition of having a day full of fun and activities for all ages. Independence Fest will include a variety of attractions, starting with the popular children’s parade on July 3. Then on Sunday, there will be a vintage car show, hours of live entertainment and a big fireworks show.

To become a sponsor, vendor or find more information, visit www.flower-mound.com/festival.